Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant

Terra Works, Inc., in Clarion, currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Department: Construction

Employment Type: Full-Time

Experience Requirements: 2 Years or more

The Opportunity

Do you enjoy planning, organizing, and executing tasks? Terra Works, Inc. is looking for an individual with hands-on practical experience and they always welcome a formal education to assist senior management at Terra Works Inc.

If you’re a highly motivated person with a strong work ethic, they would love to talk with you!

Terra Works, Inc. is a premier heavy construction, site development company located in Clarion, Pennsylvania. For over 19 years, Terra Works has been instrumental in the development of communities and their infrastructure all throughout Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 2002, Terra Works, Inc. has evolved from a small family business into one of Western Pennsylvania’s leading civil contractors. With over 45 employees and hundreds of jobs completed, they are dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and service on every job.

Position Summary

Manage and distribute incoming mail

Updating and distribution of project and bidding schedules

Creating files and saving documents on the companies shared server

Preparing Bid Packets

Solicitation of Suppliers and Subcontractors

Maintaining and executing the latest DBE solicitation requirements for projects to be bid

Create new folders for awarded projects, HR files, accounting files, etc.

Procure plan documents and addendums as bid

Request submittals form suppliers

Manage Safety documentation

Issue purchase orders when requested

Answer phones and take messages

Manage databases

Perform basic bookkeeping

Act as office manager, planning staff events such as awards dinners and fundraising events, scheduling client meetings, and arranging schedules for coworkers

Experience /Skills/Qualifications/Education

Requires a high school diploma; a college degree in business, marketing or similar field is preferred but not required

Requires strong managerial and leadership skills

Ability to be a positive leader with experience leading, facilitating, teaching and coaching teams of people in successful endeavors

Strong interpersonal skills with an ability to work effectively with a wide range of people, teams, managers, supervisors, and vendors

Demonstrate excellent written and oral communication skills

Excellent customer service skills

Understanding of business technology

Must demonstrate critical thinking; problem-solving; and organizational and time management skills

Must be able to work well with others in a team approach

MS Office and software proficiency

The ability to prioritize, organize, and manage one’s schedule with minimal supervision

Terra Works Inc. Offers excellent health benefits that include medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid holidays, 401K, and more! Entry pay is between $15.00 and $18.00 per hour. They operate Monday-Friday with some Saturdays. The ideal candidate should be available to work 20 to 40 hours per week. Hours for this position would typically be 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Those interested should visit their website at www.terraworksinc.com and apply electronically under the Employment tab. They can be reached Monday – Thursday between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1-814-226-0702. Please feel free to email them directly at [email protected]



