Featured Local Job: Class A / Dump Truck Driver

Terra Works Transportation Services, LLC, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Class A / Dump Truck Driver.

Department: Field Class A Driver / Truck Tractor w/ Flat Deck and End Dump Tri-Axle

Employment Type: Full-Time

Experience Requirements: 6 Years or More

The Opportunity

Do you enjoy mobilizing heavy equipment; asphalt; dirt and aggregate; precast concrete, and pipe? Are your driving skills top-notch? Do you want to work for a performance-based organization?

If you’re a highly motivated person with a strong work ethic, Terra Works Transportation Services would love to talk with you!

Terra Works Transportation Services is a premier commercial transportation service, company located in Clarion, Pennsylvania. For over 19 years, Terra Works, Inc. has been instrumental in the development of communities and their infrastructure all throughout Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 2002, Terra Works, Inc. has evolved from a small family business into one of Western Pennsylvania’s leading companies in commercial and municipal civil construction. In 2019, Terra Works Transportation Services was established to support the logistics needs of Terra Works, Inc. and other affiliate companies. They are currently looking to expand their services, fleet, and staff. Immediate driver positions are available.

Requirements:

CDL Class A driver’s license

4+ years of flatbed trailer/ lowboy experience

Pass a pre-employment DOT drug screening test

Willing to be in a random drug screening pool throughout employment

Have a clean motor vehicle record

Have full knowledge and follow all safety, state, federal and DOT regulations

Attend any required training

Inspect/maintain/clean their vehicles daily

Report repairs as needed

Maintain and complete appropriate truck logs

Manage time effectively/Self motivated

Work flexible hours

Previous experience

Able to lift heavy objects, up to 100 lbs

Professional/friendly customer interaction

The ideal candidate should be available to work 40+ hours per week.

Terra Works Transportation Services is an equal opportunity employer that offers excellent health benefits that include medical, dental, vision, life, disability (100% Company Paid), paid time off, and more! Wage Rates between $15.00 and $25.00 per hour. They operate Monday-Friday with some Saturdays.

Those interested should email a resume to [email protected] The office hours are Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and they can be reached by phone during those hours at 1-814-226-0702. Applications may also be mailed to 49 S. Sheridan Rd. Clarion PA.



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.