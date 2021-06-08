 

Hearing for Man Accused of Taking $20 Bill Left at Self-Checkout Set for Today

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for today for an area man who allegedly took a $20 bill that had been left at a local self-checkout register.

Court documents indicate 50-year-old Brian E. Rhoades, of Tidioute, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, on the following charges:

– Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 3
– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 3

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a business in Monroe Township in April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on April 16, Clarion-based State Police were contacted for a report of a theft of a $20 bill that was left in a self-checkout at the Walmart store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

A review of the surveillance video showed that a white male with a ball cap and a uniform-style shirt took the bill and put it in his pocket and then denied taking the bill when an employee approached him about it, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on May 5, the man in the video footage was identified as Brian Rhodes.

Rhodes was then interviewed by police and reportedly admitted to taking the money, the complaint notes.

The charges were filed against Rhoades through Judge Schill’s office on May 12.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

