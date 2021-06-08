 

Joanne Bish Lupone

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-j8csUcFguokC4u (1)Joanne Bish Lupone, 81, of Pittsburgh PA, died on the evening of Friday, June 4th 2021.

Born in Summerville, PA, the daughter of Gerald V Bish and Jennie Marshall Bish. She was a graduate of Summerville High School class of 1957. She attended Clarion State Teachers College and was graduated from The University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Education. She was employed by Allegheny County in the Recorder of Deeds Office.

Joanne was married to Joseph A Lupone Sr. who predeceased her. She is survived by her three children, Joseph A Lupone Jr. (Karen), Jacqueline M Lupone Fera, John G Lupone (Sharon) and also her brother, Gerald C Bish (Deborah) and nephew, Joshua S. Bish.

She was the proud grandmother of Jenna Lupone Shaffer and great grandson, Christian E. Shaffer, as well as her beloved cat, Lucy.

Arrangements will be limited to immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Animal Friends of Pittsburgh PA. On line condolences may be left at Furlong Funeral Home (www.furlongfuneralhome.com).


