PennDOT Announces Upcoming Weekend Lane Restrictions for the Frank James Walls Memorial Bridge on State Route 322

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

0DB4142E-1E77-4A57-A573-CF057AE88F98CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a lane restriction on State Route 322 at the Frank James Walls Memorial Bridge from June 11 to June 15, as part of the Walls Memorial Bridge Epoxy Overlay Project in Clarion County.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Work will be done on the Frank James Walls Memorial Bridge on State Route 322 beginning Friday, June 11, at 6:00 p.m. and ending on Tuesday, June 15, at 12:00 a.m. This project will improve safety for the traveling public and improve the skid resistance on the bridge deck.

Lane restrictions will be controlled by flaggers. Work is weather permitting.

This project affects the intersection of State Route 322 and Liberty Street to the State Route 322 and T-421 intersection.

Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton, Pa., is the contractor for this $821,826.00 project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

