PennDOT Announces Upcoming Weekend Lane Restrictions for the Frank James Walls Memorial Bridge on State Route 322

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a lane restriction on State Route 322 at the Frank James Walls Memorial Bridge from June 11 to June 15, as part of the Walls Memorial Bridge Epoxy Overlay Project in Clarion County.

Work will be done on the Frank James Walls Memorial Bridge on State Route 322 beginning Friday, June 11, at 6:00 p.m. and ending on Tuesday, June 15, at 12:00 a.m. This project will improve safety for the traveling public and improve the skid resistance on the bridge deck.

Lane restrictions will be controlled by flaggers. Work is weather permitting.

This project affects the intersection of State Route 322 and Liberty Street to the State Route 322 and T-421 intersection.

Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton, Pa., is the contractor for this $821,826.00 project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

