Phyllis Maxwell, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born March 30, 1941, in Glassport, PA, she was the daughter of Edward and Annie (Yuracko) Watkins.

Phyllis attended the Homestead Hospital School of Nursing diploma program and graduated in 1962. She loved being a nurse and never fully retired until she was in her 70s.

Phyllis was married and moved with her family to Clarion County, settling in Mayport. She loved animals and nature and greatly enjoyed her years living in farm country.

She was a very hard worker and after moving into New Bethlehem in the 1980s, she worked three jobs to provide for herself and her daughter.

Phyllis had many dogs and cats over the years and will be deeply missed by her current dogs, Teddy and Daisy (now in foster care, looking for forever homes).

She enjoyed camping and sewing and owned her own sewing business for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Annie Watkins.

Phyllis is survived and will be forever missed by: her daughter, Susan D. Smith, son-in-law Ronald M. Smith, granddaughter, Isabel A. Smith, and grandson William F. Smith, all of Thunder Bay, ON, Canada; a brother, Joseph Watkins, and his partner Rose Gray, of White Oak, PA.

Phyllis was of the Lutheran faith. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the animal rescue of your choice.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 10th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Private burial will take place Friday, June 11th. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

