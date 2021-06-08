 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Crash Where Vehicle Slams into Tree After Steering Failure

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred in Toby Township after a vehicle’s steering system failed.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:02 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, on Walker Farm Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Nickolai J. Semanco, of Sligo, was traveling south on Walker Farm Road when the steering system failed on his 1994 Dodge RAM 1500, and he was not able to control the vehicle. It then went off the side of the road and struck a tree.

Semanco was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cornman’s Towing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, June 7, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.