Police Release Details of Crash Where Vehicle Slams into Tree After Steering Failure

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred in Toby Township after a vehicle’s steering system failed.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:02 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, on Walker Farm Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Nickolai J. Semanco, of Sligo, was traveling south on Walker Farm Road when the steering system failed on his 1994 Dodge RAM 1500, and he was not able to control the vehicle. It then went off the side of the road and struck a tree.

Semanco was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cornman’s Towing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.