Sally Ann Wyant-Clark

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-j6pEDsKjUfZ (1)Sally Ann Wyant-Clark, 74, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.

She was born on February 17, 1947, in Brookville; daughter of the late Gerald and Margaret Holler Miller. Sally graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1965. She married John Wyant, who preceded her in death. Sally then married Thomas Clark on July 1, 2017, who survives. She was an LPN and worked at the Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Sligo for numerous years, retiring in 2011.

Sally enjoyed gardening, fishing, and riding her bike. She is survived by her husband, Thomas; three sons, David Wyant of Oil City, Kyle Wyant and his wife, Rebecca, of Brookville, and Richard Wyant of Clarion; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Shearer and her husband, Johnny, of Clarington; a grandson, Gabriel Wyant of Brookville; her step-daughter, Holly Hiem and her husband, Michael, of Kennerdell; and three step-granddaughters, Macayla, Emily, and Abigail Hiem, all of Kennerdell.

Sally is also survived by three sisters, Elaine Thomas of Clarion, Kathleen Kemmer and her husband, Larry, of Mayport, and Madelyn Kemmer and her husband, Richard, of Summerville; her brother, Gerald Miller and his wife, Darlene, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, John. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


