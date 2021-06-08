Say What?!: Police: Driver Who Got Stuck on Golf Course Was Following GPS

NEWTON, Ma. – Police in Massachusetts said a man who drove his SUV onto a golf course and became stuck on the sixth hole told officers he had been led astray by his GPS app.

The driver told police he had dropped some friends off at 2:00 a.m. and was following his Waze GPS, which led him onto the golf course.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.