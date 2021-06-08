SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
1st Shift Assembly in Oil City
7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., M thru F, $11/hr.
Potential for temporary to permanent
Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel-toe boots, and be reliable.
Responsibilities:
- Read/Follow directions
- Assemble parts using hand/power tools
- Make sure parts are stored accordingly on racks
- Follow all safety guidelines
- Maintain a clean work space
Production Slabber Needed in Titusville
2nd and 3rd shifts:
Potential for temporary to permanent that will include wage increase and benefits*
This position offers a wage increase after six months ($12) if hired on as a permanent employee.
Duties include but are not limited to:
- Assist in slabbing – fill and pull slabs from presses
- Assist in bagging – fill, sew and stack bags on pallets
- General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc.
Required:
- High school diploma/GED
- Steel-toed boots
- Valid driver’s license
1st Shift Production Opening in Slippery Rock
Seeking hard-working, reliable candidates who work well both alone or with others.
Duties (but not limited to):
- Fill 50# bags with product
- Adjust freefall as needed
- Fill bags and provide to next Bagger
- Maintain clean/safe work space
Candidates must pass pre-employment screening.
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: $11.00 to $15.00 per hour
Call 814-437-2184 or send resumes to [email protected]
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
