SPONSORED: Who Is UFP Parker, LLC & What Do They Do There?

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

UFP-GROUP-WORKUFP Parker, LLC is a small-town company with global connections.

UFP Industries, Inc., was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

As a subsidiary, UFP Parker, LLC is a manufacturer of wood products key to everyday life. Their products are wide-ranging, including treated lumber, trusses, and building components, concrete forming materials, and industrial packaging.

UFP Plant 274 Parker (002)

UFP Parker, LLC has three local facilities.

The main facility is located in Parker, Pa., nationally known as the “Smallest City in the USA.” Here they produce industrial products such as pallets, crates, and shipping boxes. The commercial/residential department is also located in Parker and builds a variety of roof trusses and floor trusses and joists. UFP Industries, Inc. is the largest roof truss manufacturer in the United States.

A second production facility is located just off the I-80 Emlenton exit and manufactures both prefabricated wall panels and stairs.

The newest addition to the UFP Parker, LLC family is located in the Marianne/Shippenville area and provides trusses to the local manufactured housing companies, as well as running a pallet line for another local company.

UFP Parker 5

They need people like you to keep growing.

Working there, you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family—people who have your best interests at heart and will make your career goals a priority. They value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package, as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.

Currently, there are open positions on both day and afternoon shifts. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General labor positions in the mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the industrial and truss assembler positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.

Both shifts provide competitive wages, and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy-in options, and nine paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to full-time employees.

UFP-Nail-gun

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.

UFP Parker


