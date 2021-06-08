State Police Seeking Information on Church Burglary in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a burglary that recently occurred in Madison Township.

According to police, the burglary occurred sometime between 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 31, and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, at the Lawsonham Methodist Church on Lawsonham Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say unknown individual(s) forced entry into the church through a side door and stole four Bibles, valued at $100.00, and a box fan, valued at $20.00.

There was also $300.00 in damage done to the side door of the church, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

