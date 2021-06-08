 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Seeking Information on Church Burglary in Madison Township

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a burglary that recently occurred in Madison Township.

According to police, the burglary occurred sometime between 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 31, and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, at the Lawsonham Methodist Church on Lawsonham Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say unknown individual(s) forced entry into the church through a side door and stole four Bibles, valued at $100.00, and a box fan, valued at $20.00.

There was also $300.00 in damage done to the side door of the church, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.