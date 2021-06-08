 

Susan “Sue” Hummel

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9fHKnlrPk1ulS2DMSusan “Sue” Hummel, 64, of Falls Creek, formerly of Summerville, died in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois.

Born at Brookville Hospital on January 25, 1957, she was the daughter of the late J. William “Bill” and Janet Smith Hummel.

She was a 1975 graduate of Brookville High School and was a member of Summerville Presbyterian Church.

Sue retired in 1991 from Penn State Behrend Campus Security.

She was an animal lover and enjoyed having many pets over the years, but she most especially loved her dogs, Sheba and Champ.

Those surviving her are her brothers, W. Mark (Judy) Hummel and James “Jim” (Nancy) Hummel; a sister, Colleen (Tim) Cooney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 10-11 AM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. A memorial service will follow at 11AM with Rev. James Dietrich, officiating.

Interment will be at Vandervort Cemetery, Clover TWP, Jefferson County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, order flowers, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


