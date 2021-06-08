Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Arrested for Obstruction, Tampering With Records

HARRISBURG, Pa.­ – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say Corporal Jennifer Ruhl has been charged with crimes related to obstructing and tampering with a criminal investigation.

The charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division on June 4.

Corporal Ruhl is accused of attempting to cover up a driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol investigation involving an alleged father of a PSP trooper in November 2019 while assigned as a patrol supervisor at Troop J-Avondale.

According to a press release from the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, the allegations in the complaint are the following:

On November 26, 2019, two PSP troopers stopped the driver of a car for erratic driving in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County. Based on tests administered by the troopers and other observations, the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). The driver was taken to Jennersville Hospital to have blood drawn and transported to PSP Avondale Station, where he was photographed and fingerprinted.

While at the Avondale Station, the driver informed one of the arresting troopers that his son was also a PSP trooper. This information was reported to the defendant, who was the patrol unit supervisor that night.

The arresting troopers were summoned to the defendant’s office, where they were questioned about the arrest and whether they were aware of the driver’s relationship to another PSP trooper. One of the arresting troopers acknowledged that he knew the driver had a son on the PSP force.

The evidence collected in connection with the case was then processed following police protocol. NMS Labs in Horsham, PA, tested the driver’s blood sample and sent a report back on December 11, 2019. The report, however, went missing despite confirmation that it was received at the Avondale Station. It was requested again on January 15, 2020. The report indicated the blood alcohol level was .093%; the legal limit for operating a vehicle is .08%.

On January 2, 2020, the defendant instructed a Police Communication Officer (PCO) to change the name of the arresting/investigating officer for the case to hers even though she was not at the scene of the DUI.

A month later, on February 6, 2020, the defendant instructed another PCO to change the classification of the DUI investigation to a “towed vehicle.” Then, on February 14, 2020, the defendant prepared and submitted another report that changed all the information to include that the driver of the vehicle was not impaired. On April 13, 2020, a fax from the Avondale Station to the PSP Bureau of Records and Information indicated that the original information contained in the report about the driver’s arrest for DUI was incorrect and that no charges would be filed.

The following misdemeanor charges were filed in District Court 15-4-04:

Obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, 18 Pa. C.S. §5101

False swearing – official proceeding, 18 Pa. C.S. §4903(a)(1)

Tampering with public records or information, 18 Pa. C.S. §4911(a)(1)

Hindering apprehension or prosecution, 18 Pa. C.S. §5105(a)(3)

Corporal Ruhl enlisted in the PSP in January 1998. She is assigned to the Drug Law Enforcement Division within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. She is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against her.

“This investigation demonstrates that no matter who you are, no person is above the law, and everyone must be held accountable,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a press release.

“We hold law enforcement to the highest standards, and the defendant betrayed her sworn oath with these criminal acts. Law enforcement must continue to police their own, just as Pennsylvania State Police did here.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.