William T. “Butch” Wiser, 78, of Sligo, PA, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.

He was born on March 2, 1943, in Sligo, the son of William Homer and Martha (Hackbarth) Wiser.

Butch grew up in Sligo and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was employed by Owens Illinois Glass Plant as a crew leader for many years. Butch enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities and caring for the plants in his home.

His memory will be cherished by his sons, Chad Wiser, and Todd “Andy” Wiser and wife, Colleen, all of Sligo; and grandchildren, Tyler and Jasmine Wiser.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra L. (Phillips) Wiser; a son, Ryan S. Wiser; brothers, Merle “Bud” Wiser, Richard Wiser, Jack Wiser, Kurt Wiser, Kenneth R. “Hutch” Wiser and Robert Wiser; and a sister, Kaye Heeter.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the funeral home, with the Pastor Larry Piper officiating. Following the service, military honors will be presented by American Legion Post #454 and VFW Post #7132.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone unable to attend services or wishing to send an online condolence to Butch’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

