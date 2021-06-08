 

Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Route 66

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policePAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 66 on Saturday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, on Paint Boulevard (State Route 66) just west of US 322, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 52-year-old Lori A. Heimbach, of Walnutport, Pa., was operating a 2011 Harley-Davidson CVO Soft Tail traveling north on Paint Boulevard and turning onto US 322 when the bike went over an oil slick on the roadway and came out from under her.

Heimbach was then able to stand the bike back up and drive it to the Country Fair gas station across the road.

Heimbach suffered a small scrape on her arm, but no other injuries, according to police.

She was not transported.


