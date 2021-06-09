Alice L. Spence, 98, of Titusville passed away peacefully June 7, 2021, at Titusville Health Care and Rehabilitation.

Born June 1, 1923, in Warren, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Harry and Kathryn (Wood) DeForce. She was married to Wade A. Spence for over 70 years.

Alice was a 1939 graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville. She then attended Welch Business School in Oil City, PA. She worked at various office positions; including working for Noel J. Poux for fifteen years, Dr. James Zehner and was in the antique business for several years.

Alice was a member of the Thiel College Women’s Club, the Crawford County Antique Dealers Association and she tutored for the Read Program at Benson Memorial Library. She was of the Presbyterian faith.

Survivors include her husband, Wade A. Spence; one daughter, Leslie Hipwell McNierney of Titusville; three sons Wayde A. Spence, II and his wife, Debbie of Meadville, PA, Roger W. Spence and his wife Debbie of Pleasantville, PA, and Randy M. Spence of Lacey Springs, AL. Grandchildren; Laura C. Hipwell of Centerville, PA, Richard A. Hipwell of St. Petersburg, FL, Adam M. McKee of Wenatchee, WA and Amy Sparks of Carlisle, PA. Also, five great grandchildren and two sisters; Betty Martin of Oil City, PA and Joanne Battles of Newark, DE and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Noyd and Elwood DeForce and her sister, Una Mae (DeForce) Spence; two sons-in-law, Richard A. Hipwell and John McNierney; and a granddaughter-in-law, Meagan Hipwell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin Street, Titusville, PA 16354.

Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.