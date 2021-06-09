 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Betsy Bauer’s No-Bake Cookies

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

54CCE119-A3C4-4B68-A917-74FAFB1321C0These cookies are simple and loved by all! Don’t miss out on Betsy’s mastered recipe!

Ingredients

2 cups sugar
2 large/heaping Tbsp. Hershey’s cocoa powder

1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup oleo
1 large/heaping Tbsp. peanut butter
2 1/2 cups Quaker Quick 1-minute oats
1 tsp. vanilla

Directions

-Mix sugar and cocoa well. Still in milk and then add the oleo. Cook on low/medium heat until it comes to a rapid boil. At that point, cook for three minutes and stir occasionally. Remove from heat.

-Stir in peanut butter and vanilla (mix very well). Once all peanut butter is melted and stirred in, add the oats.

-Drop by spoonful onto wax paper (place paper towels under the wax paper so it does not leave wax marks on your counter or table). This recipe makes approximately 4 dozen cookies. Betsy recommends using a club aluminum or good candy pan for this recipe. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


