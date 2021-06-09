Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Betsy Bauer’s No-Bake Cookies

These cookies are simple and loved by all! Don’t miss out on Betsy’s mastered recipe!

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

2 large/heaping Tbsp. Hershey’s cocoa powder



1/2 cup milk1/2 cup oleo1 large/heaping Tbsp. peanut butter2 1/2 cups Quaker Quick 1-minute oats1 tsp. vanilla

Directions

-Mix sugar and cocoa well. Still in milk and then add the oleo. Cook on low/medium heat until it comes to a rapid boil. At that point, cook for three minutes and stir occasionally. Remove from heat.

-Stir in peanut butter and vanilla (mix very well). Once all peanut butter is melted and stirred in, add the oats.

-Drop by spoonful onto wax paper (place paper towels under the wax paper so it does not leave wax marks on your counter or table). This recipe makes approximately 4 dozen cookies. Betsy recommends using a club aluminum or good candy pan for this recipe. Enjoy!

