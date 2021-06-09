 

Deer Creek Winery to Host 50’s Night, Paint With a Pint, Book Club

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Deer Creek - newSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be this summer for a range of special events.

On Thursday, June 17, local artist Janet Hockman is providing a light and airy relaxing evening walking participants through the steps to create their very own Beach scenes!

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pick your favorite Deer Creek Wine and let your stresses melt away as you get lost in creating something so beautiful.

For tickets, please visit http://paintwithapint.com/event/june-17th-at-deer-creek-winery/.

On Friday, June 18, join in for Deer Creek Winery’s very first 50’s night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Put on your very favorite poodle skirt and best dancing shoes!

Indulge on some classic 50’s kitchen specials.

On the first Monday of each month, join Christine at Deer Creek from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a new book club.

Keep current on all of the best books, make new friends, have great conversations, and more!

For more information on any of the events, please call 814-354-7392.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


