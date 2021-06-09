East Forest Students Participate in Adopt-A-Highway Clean Up

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Students from East Forest High School recently participated in an Adopt-A-Highway Clean Up.

The East Forest National Honor Society participated in the Adopt-A-Highway Clean Up on May 27.

Pictured above are National Honor Society members David McCullough and Ryan Parrett.

Other members that participated include Dominic Drake, Megan Clow, Harmony Fike, Kenzie Kopchick, and Olivia Thompson.

