Elizabeth Louise (McEntire) Kiser, 91 years old of Clarion, died peacefully on June 8, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 10, 1929, in Mechanicsville, she was a daughter of Bernard D. and Marie (Himes) McEntire.

On February 14, 1948, she married W. Duane Kiser at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion. They were married for over 51 years until his death.

Louise was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clarion and at her passing had over 75 years of continual membership.

Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was also a devoted daughter, sister and friend. She liked nothing more than spending time with her family, watching Jeopardy and enjoying holidays at “The Farm.” Louise spent countless hours creating wonderful family memories and warm holiday traditions. Even though she was busy every moment taking care of her family, Louise always made time to make candy Easter Eggs for teachers, prepare favorite birthday meals for her children and pack for summer vacations at the “Lake”. Sunflowers were her favorite flower and she looked forward to receiving her monthly flower bouquet from her adoring grandchildren.

Louise and Duane had 16 children, 34 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and one new great- great grandson.

Louise was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Smith. She is survived by her 15 children:

Gail and Kendall King of Virginia Beach, VA

Bruce and Carol Kiser of Shippenville, PA

David and Rita Kiser of Avon Lake, OH

Marcia and Roy Levitt of Miami, FL

Valerie and Bruce Buffington of Vero Beach, FL

Lisa and Tom Williams of Clarion, PA

Philip and Kelly Kiser of Clarion, PA

Randy and Lisa Kiser of McElhattan, PA

Robin and Mark McGinley of Clarion, PA

Jill and Jimmy Greenawalt of Fisher, PA

Wendy Heagerty of Hanover, PA

Brad and Jody Kiser of Corsica, PA

Matthew Kiser of Rockville, MD

Mark and Michelle Kiser of Frederick, MD

Shawn and Tammy Kiser of Lock Haven, PA

Louise is also survived by 34 grandchildren:

Eric Kiser (Sandy), Jeffrey King (Mary Jean), Adam Kiser (Justine), Gregory King (Deana), Corey Williams (Kaite), Holly (Kiser) Gourley (Braun), Jessie (Williams) Pawlenko (Joey), Jared Kiser, Julie (Kiser) Lerner (Jeff), Justin McGinley, Craig Buffington (Jennifer), Ross Buffington, Jennifer (Minich) Cain (Greg), Erin (Buffington) Jepsen (Peter), Paul McGinley, Alexandra Levitt, Greta Kiser, Whittney Levitt, Allison (Minich) Smith, Felicia (Kiser) Zeiber (Michael), James Greenawalt III, Andrea Kiser, Kyle Kiser, Laikin (Kiser) Kaib (Harrison), Meredith Heagerty, Eliza Greenawalt, Alyssa Kiser, Marissa Kiser, Alexander Kiser, Hannah Heagerty, Haley Heagerty, Christopher Kiser, Olivia Kiser, and Megan Kiser.

She is also survived by 24 great grandchildren:

Kierstin (Kiser) Krepps (Maxwell), Mikayla Kiser, Sydney Kiser, Connor King, Emma King, Ava Kiser, Claire King, Chloe Kiser, Mary Catherine King, Mason Gourley, Jackson Kiser, Lila Gourley, Gemma Grippo, Olivia Lerner, Noelle Grippo, Carmindy King, Joshua Lerner, Landon Smith, Noah Pawlenko, Rayne Williams, Griffin Cain, Luke Jepsen, Ryan Smith, Jr., and Maxwell Buffington.

Recently, Louise was blessed to be able to hold her great-great grandson, Harrison Krepps.

She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Bigley of Rochester, NY.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, a brother, a daughter, and a grandson.

Funeral Services by Goble Funeral Home of Clarion, will be private, with a Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice and the First United Methodist Church of Clarion, PA.

