Family Farm & Home Coming to Clarion Mall

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Michigan-based retailer Family Farm & Home plans to open a new retail location at the Clarion Mall.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Family Farm & Home told exploreClarion.com that the company recently committed to opening a new store location at the Clarion Mall.

However, while the company has reached a tentative agreement for the new location, the representative said there are still details to be finalized before they can release any additional information.

The representative noted they hope to make an announcement about the new location in the next two weeks.

Sources confirmed to exploreClarion.com that Family Farm & Home will be located in the former JC Penney store at the south end of the Clarion Mall. Work on the store is expected to start soon with the store opening later this year.

The Clarion store will be the second Family Farm & Home location in Pennsylvania. Their Meadville store opened in 2018.

Calls to the Clarion Mall management for comment were not immediately returned.

Family Farm & Home is a family-owned and operated company based out of Muskegon, Michigan, that opened its first stores in 2002.

The company currently operates 66 retail locations in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

They offer a wide variety of products ranging from tools and hardware, automotive and pet needs, farm supplies, horse and livestock feed, bird food, and lawn and garden supplies, to work wear, casual clothing, and footwear.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.