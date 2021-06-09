Featured Local Job: Executive Director

A private non-profit human service agency in Clarion, Pa is recruiting qualified applicants for the position of Executive Director.

Tasks include establishing goals and priorities, day to day supervision, personnel management, administering contracts, grant writing, coordination of services with other service providers, developing an annual budget, responsible for promoting the agency to the public, advocating for the agency’s consumers, reviewing fiscal reports, and other duties as needed.

Qualifications:

Knowledge of the human services field, particularly developmental disabilities & mental health disabilities

Understanding budgets and how to prepare

Ability to plan, organize, and direct agency staff

Ability to exercise good judgement

Keeping up with county, state, and federal policies and procedures and disseminating the policies and how they apply to agency

Ability to evaluate staff and program effectiveness

Ability to establish a good working relationship with consumers, staff, other agencies, and the public

Ability to communicate both orally and written

Clean criminal history and good driving record

Bachelors or Master’s degree in social services, education or related field required and at least 5 years of experience in human services or related field

Salary & Benefits:

Salary discussion begins at $35,000 + per year, based on review and discussion of experience and qualifications. Benefits include vacation pay, personal days, sick days, vision insurance, dental insurance, and individual’s hospitalization.

Resumes must address all the requirements listed above. Three letters of recommendation are required: one from a current or former employer, one personal, and one community. Please include copies of degrees and clearances. Preferred response by June 25, 2021. The tentative start date for the position is August 1.

Resumes may be mailed to:

Clarion Vocational Services

214 South 7th Avenue

Clarion, Pa 16214

Or email to: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.