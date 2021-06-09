Jerry L. “Dink” Turner, 66, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at his residence.

Jerry was born on September 21, 1954, in Titusville to the late William W. and Esther J. Hough Turner. He was formerly married to Martha Cubbison Turner.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1973.

Jerry worked at various companies including, Hasbrouck Sand and Gravel, Grand Valley Manufacturing, Roll Craft, Turner Tool and Die, Schwan’s Home Delivery, Precision Profile, and was last employed Werner Trucking.

He was a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and formerly attended the Titusville Christian Missionary Alliance Church.

He enjoyed farming, making his own salve, hunting and fishing, trapping in his earlier years, riding his motorcycle with the American Legion Riders, and being with his family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his five children, Alisha Turner Brose of Titusville, Chad Turner and wife Maura of Titusville, Lucas Turner and fiancé Lauren Davis of Titusville, Trista Turner and companion Brandie Campbell of Oil City, Jarod Turner of Oil City; seven grandchildren, Kalib Campbell ,Olivia Gray, Carlan Turner, Eden Gray, Talon Turner, Christian Gray, Tenley Turner, and Malachi Kimes; a brother, Richard “Dick” Turner and wife Anne of Titusville; two sisters in law Esther Turner of Titusville and Sharon Turner of Byers, CO; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, William “Bill”, and Ronald “Crud” Turner.

No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Inurnment will be at Tubbs Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cleo J. Ros Post 368 American Legion 113 E Central Ave, Titusville, PA, 16354 for a scholarship that will be set up in Jerry’s name.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.