LifeFlight Dispatched Following ATV Crash in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say LifeFlight was dispatched following an ATV crash that occurred in Limestone Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a one-vehicle ATV crash in the area of Fenstermaker Road & Kerr Road in Limestone Township around 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

LifeFlight was also dispatched.

The scene was cleared around 4:49 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

