Matthew Scott Kramer, 44, of Brookville, passed away at home on Monday, June 7, 2021.

He was born in DuBois on June 23, 1976, a son of the late Timothy Mark Kramer and Debora Jean (Dietrick) Juart.

Matthew was a 1994 graduate of Brookville Area High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force before attending the Pennsylvania Academy of Cosmetology to become a hairstylist. He cut hair for many years at a small shop that he owned. Afterward, he cut hair at Great Clips in DuBois; he also made house calls and cut hair at his home in Brookville.

On June 9, 2001, he married Jamie Jean Bodenhorn. She survives and resides in Brookville with the boys.

He was very actively involved in the Brookville Area Soccer Association since his oldest son Trenton started playing when he was three years old. He also served on the board for many years. He was devoted to the sport and loved to coach many kids over the years, including the Brookville girls’ soccer team.

Matt was a great dad; he loved to cook for his family and take the boys fishing and hunting when they were not involved in a sport. Spending time with his family was everything to him. He was humble, kind, and always willing to pitch in and lend a hand to anyone in need.

In addition to his wife Jamie, he is survived by three sons, Trenton Matthew Kramer, Hayden Scott Kramer, and Colin Jay Kramer, all at home; his mother and stepfather, Debora (William) Juart of Brookville; brothers, Timothy Joe “TJ” Kramer of Altoona, Jeff Shaffer of Punxsutawney, Jason Shaffer of DuBois, Keith Juart of Irwin, Kenny Juart of Indiana; and sister Kelly Juart of Irwin; several nieces and nephews; and stepmother, Maggie (Carney) Kramer.

He is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Kramer; brother, Kevin Juart; maternal grandparents Charles and Delores Dietrick; paternal grandparents, Harry and Stella Kramer.

Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Peterson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 7 p.m., officiated by Dave Reitz. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney, and Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville.

Memorial donations may be made in Matt’s memory to the Brookville Soccer Association, PO Box 233, Brookville, PA 15825.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.