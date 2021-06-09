 

Memorial Service Update for Ernest S. “Mike” Geer Jr.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-sIOoXK2AzQ (1)A celebration of life to honor Ernest S. “Mike” Geer Jr. who passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to attend a casual gathering and picnic luncheon honoring Ernest at Shelter Number 1, Forest Rd. Cook Forest, PA, from 1PM to 4PM.

Peterson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.


