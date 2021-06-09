North Clarion High School Releases 2020-21 Award Recipients

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – A number of North Clarion High School students received awards at a recent awards assembly held on Wednesday, May 26.

(Pictured: Alexy McDermid, winner of the North Clarion Education Association Scholarship and several other awards.)

Alexy McDermid, daughter of Josh and Heather Songer, of Vowinckel, received the DAR Good Citizen Award, the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, the Clouner Family Scholarship, the North Clarion Education Association Scholarship, and the band, English, and art subject awards.

Dylan Walters, son of Ray and Leslie Walters, of Tylersburg, received The President’s Award for Educational Excellence and the foreign language and social studies subject awards.

Jordan McCord-Wolbert, son of Gerald and Gretchen Wolbert, of Lucinda, received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, and the science and business subject awards, the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club Scholarship, and the four-year Confer-Creel Foundation Scholarship.

The American Legion Americanism award was presented to Addison Siegel, daughter of Nathan and Jennifer Siegel, of Leeper.

The Senate of Pennsylvania Eighth Grade Good Citizenship award recipients were Ava Bilunka, daughter of Dianne Hoffman, of Venus, and Stephen Bilunka, of Hermitage, and Tytus Troup, son of Chad and Jessica Troup, of Marble.

Betsy Peters, daughter of Monica Peters, of Leeper, received the chorus subject award. The American History Woodmen of the World Award went to her brother, Wade Peters, for outstanding proficiency in the study of American history.

The Fryburg Sportsman’s Club Scholarship and the President’s Award for Educational Excellence were awarded to Caleb Dailey, son of Charles and Nicole Dailey, of Lickingville.

The President’s Awards for Educational Excellence were presented to Gabby DiDolce, daughter of Christine and Gary Cohlhepp, of Shippenville, Trinity Thompson, daughter of Maura George, of Lucinda, and Rachel Bauer, daughter of Andrew and Marcy Bauer, of Vowinckel. Rachel was also awarded the math subject award.

Wyatt Stimmell, son of Michael and Amy Stimmell, of Tionesta, was the recipient of the industrial arts subject award, the Daniel E. Stitt IV Memorial Scholarship, and the Venus Telephone Corporation Scholarship.

Autumn Shaw, daughter of Joshua and Allicia Shaw, of Crown, and Jacob Eisenman, son of William and Christina Eisenman, of Venus, received the physical education subject award.

Alana Brooks received the Bausch & Lomb science award from the University of Rochester. Alana is the daughter of Donald and Alesia Brooks, of Fryburg.

Abbey Barron, daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Barron, of Fryburg, received the Frederick Douglas/Susan B. Anthony social studies award from the University of Rochester and the Russell Sage College Scholarship.

Sara Aaron, daughter of Bruce and Leanne Aaron, of Lucinda, received the I Dare You award. Her twin sister, Kayla Aaron, received the Chatham University Scholarship.

The I Dare You Award and the Russell Sage College Scholarship were awarded to Isaac Gilara, son of Matthew and Melissa Gilara, of Fryburg.

Katelyn Bauer, daughter of Scott and Jackie Bauer, of Lucinda, was presented the Excellence in Chemistry award.

The Donald L. and Mary Bauer Scholarship and the Daniel E. Stitt IV Memorial Scholarship were presented to Addison Shaftic, daughter of James and Sherry Shaftic, of Leeper.

Owen Kerle, son of Bruce and Robin Kerle, of Lucinda, received the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club Scholarship and the Daniel E. Stitt IV Memorial Scholarship.

Reed Bell, son of Jonathan and Anne Bell, of Tionesta, received the North Clarion Foundation Alumni Scholarship given to the Valedictorian, the Frills Corners Convenience Store Scholarship, and the President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Madison Cohlhepp, daughter of Kevin and Christina Cohlhepp, of Tionesta, received the North Clarion Foundation Alumni Scholarship for the top Vo-tech student enrolled in an accredited program.

A Clarion Hospital Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Natalie Meyers, daughter of Jeff and Fawn Meyers, of Leeper.

