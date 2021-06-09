Oil City Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Sexual Exploitation Charge

ERIE, Pa. – An Oil City resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced on Tuesday.

Brent Lockwood, 63, of 603 Bissell Avenue, Oil City, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Lockwood received computer images depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The court was also advised that Lockwood repeatedly expressed, during Facebook chats, his desire to travel to the Philippines for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual activity with minor females.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May of 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Judge Haines scheduled sentencing for Lockwood for October 13, at 10:00 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000.00, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court ordered that Lockwood be detained.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Lockwood.

