Say What?!: Missing Oklahoma Dog Reunited With Owner After Over a Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. – A stray dog found roaming an Oklahoma street was reunited with her owner, who claimed the canine had been missing for over a year.

The Neel Veterinary Hospital said a member of the public found a dog roaming on a street in Oklahoma City and brought the animal in to be scanned for a microchip.

