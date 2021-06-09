SPONSORED: Achilles Tendinopathy Is Treatable at West Park Rehab
What is Achilles Tendinopathy?
Achilles Tendinopathy is an irritation of the Achilles tendon, a thick band of tissue along the back of the lower leg that connects the calf muscles to the heel. The term “tendinopathy” refers to any problem with a tendon, either short- or long-term.
Achilles tendon pain is one of the most common types of pain felt behind the heel and up the back of the ankle when walking or running. Although Achilles Tendinopathy affects both active and inactive individuals, 24% of athletes develop the condition, and an estimated 50% of runners will experience Achilles tendon pain in their running careers. In all individuals, Achilles Tendinopathy can result in a limited ability to walk, climb stairs, or participate in recreational activities. Physical therapists at West Park Rehab help people with Achilles Tendinopathy reduce pain in the affected area and restore strength, flexibility, and mobility to the injured tendon and eliminate swelling when present.
Pain can be present at any point along the tendon; the most common area to feel tenderness is just above the heel (known as midportion Achilles Tendinopathy), although it may also be present where the tendon meets the heel (known as insertional Achilles Tendinopathy).
What Causes Achilles Tendinopathy?
The Achilles tendon transmits the force from the calf muscles down to the foot when a person pushes the foot off the ground (eg, runs or jumps), and helps control the position of the ankle when the foot touches back down on the ground (eg, lands). Achilles Tendinopathy results when the demand placed on the Achilles tendon is greater than its ability to function. The condition can occur after a single incident (acute injury) or after repetitive irritation or “microtrauma” (chronic injury). Most often, Achilles tendon pain is the result of repetitive trauma to the tendon that can result in chronic Achilles Tendinopathy — a gradual breakdown of the tissue — and is most often treated with physical therapy.
Achilles Tendinopathy is linked to several different factors, including:
- Calf muscle tightness
- Calf muscle weakness
- Abnormal foot structure
- Abnormal foot mechanics
- Improper footwear
- A change in an exercise routine or sport activity
- Obesity
