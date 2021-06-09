Stanley R. Rathfon, 81, of Leeper, died peacefully, Monday, June 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born April 22, 1940, in Brookville, he was a son of the late Calvin Alt and Mary Jane Obenreder Rathfon.

After graduating from North Clarion High School, Stan served in the United States Marine Corps.

Stan had a passion for trains, astronomy, reading, wildlife, dogs, music, and hunting.

Stan was a member of St. Mary Church in Crown, and the Knights of Columbus of Crown.

On October 14, 1961, he was married to Donna L. Frederick who survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children: Lance Rathfon and his wife Kimberly of Leeper, Kelley Amsler and her husband Donnie of Valencia, Jennifer Barron and her husband Jeff of Fryburg, Laura Johnson and her husband Darren of Almont, ND, and Kurt Rathfon and his wife Lori of Leeper; seven grandchildren, Whitney Rathfon, Hilliary Rathfon Lawrence and her husband Doug, Gabrielle Rathfon, Leah Rathfon, Ashley Barron, Abbey Barron, and Connor Amsler; and four great grandchildren, Jaylynn, Weston, Douglas III, and Alexandria Lawrence.

Also surviving are two brothers, Rick Rathfon and his wife Susan of Shippenville, Mark Rathfon and his wife Sheila of Clarion, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, M. Elaine Kline; a brother-in-law, Donald J. Kline; and two nephews, Brian J. Rathfon and Scott A. Kline.

Visitation will be held privately by the family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10 am at St. Mary Church in Leeper with the Rev. James Power, Pastor, presiding. All are welcome to attend the Mass.

Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Knights of Columbus of Crown.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

