State Police Calls: Drugs & Harassment Investigation, Crash Involving State Police Vehicle

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Knox Borough

On May 18, Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute in Knox Borough, Clarion County, involving a known 31-year-old Knox man and a known 29-year-old Parker woman.

Police say while investigating the incident, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crash Involving State Police Vehicle in Barnett Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 8:49 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Cathers Run Road, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2019 Ford Explorer was sitting on a downhill slope, but the driver of the vehicle, identified as 51-year-old Christopher Smith, of Marienville, had failed to put the vehicle into park, causing it to drift into a 2018 Ford F-150.

Smith was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

According to PSP Marienville, the crash involved a state police vehicle.

The above reports were released on June 8 & 9, 2021.

