State Police Calls: Drugs & Harassment Investigation, Crash Involving State Police Vehicle

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Knox Borough

On May 18, Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute in Knox Borough, Clarion County, involving a known 31-year-old Knox man and a known 29-year-old Parker woman.

Police say while investigating the incident, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crash Involving State Police Vehicle in Barnett Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 8:49 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Cathers Run Road, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2019 Ford Explorer was sitting on a downhill slope, but the driver of the vehicle, identified as 51-year-old Christopher Smith, of Marienville, had failed to put the vehicle into park, causing it to drift into a 2018 Ford F-150.

Smith was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

According to PSP Marienville, the crash involved a state police vehicle.

The above reports were released on June 8 & 9, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

