Vickie L. Morris, 66, of Oil City passed away on June 7, 2021, peacefully at UPMC- Hamot after a brief illness surrounded by her family.

She was born in Oil City on August 28, 1954, and was the daughter of the late James E. and Helen L. Ehrhart Prenatt.

Vicki graduated from Oil City High School.

She married Robert J. Morris on August 2, 1975 in the Trinity United Methodist Church, in Oil City and he survives. Bob was introduced to Vickie when she was 15 years old by longtime friend Dan Roser.

She ran a day care for over 42 years in her own home and was known as “Beeda” to all the children. Vickie was a “second mom” to hundreds of children that she babysat.

She was a member of the First Free Methodist Church, now the Crossing Church.

Vickie was an avid runner, loved the outdoors, and had played softball in the O.C. Womens softball league for over 15 years.

Spending time with family, kids, grandkids meant everything to her, they were her world. Vickie’s Faith in God was evident by how she treated others, always offering a helping hand to a friend.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Erin Liederbach and husband Harry of Oil City, Ryan Antrilli and husband Matt of Seneca, and grandchildren Jake, Colin, Kennedy, Payton, and Easton Liederbach and Raegan, Matthew, Riley, Rayna, and Nicholas Antrilli.

She is survived by her sister, Becki Perry and husband Denny of Oil City, brother, Tim Prenatt and wife Susan of Pleasantville, brother-in-law, Bill Morris and wife Pam of Dempseytown and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Prenatt and a sister in law Martha Barnes.

Visitation will be held Thursday June10 in the Reinsel Funeral Home from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service will be Friday at 3 PM at the Crossing Church with Pastor Ed & Sharon Shreffler Presiding.

Interment will be in Shaw Farm cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.reinselfunerahome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society or the Venango Region Catholic School.

