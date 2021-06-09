 

William J. Sundo

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-lorXM0g4YNUFGg (1)William J. Sundo, 67, of Oil City, PA, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.

Born June 22, 1953, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late William J. & Lillian E. Scarazzo Sundo.

Bill went to Sharpsburg High School and graduated from Fox Chapel High School.

He then went to Slippery Rock University where he graduated with a Bachelors in Elementary & Special Education.

Bill was married on August 12, 1978, to the former Carol J. Weidle and she survives.

Mr. Sundo started his teaching career at St. Joseph in Oil City teaching 7th and 8th grade. He later taught Special education at Vo-Tech.

Bill worked as a salesman at Texas Stock Tab for many years before starting his own business, Metropolitan Business Forms.

Family was everything to Bill, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

An avid Sports memorabilia collector, he also had an extensive music collection of records. Bill was DJ in his spare time.

He enjoyed coaching and spent many years coaching Little, Junior and Senior League Baseball. He also coached for St. Stephens Basketball, Franklin High School Football, and Rocky Grove High School Basketball. Bill was an avid volunteer and former board member for the Blue & White Club and for the Junior Baseball Association.

In the beginnings of Oil Heritage Week, he and his wife Carol sold Crepes at Ethnic Days downtown Oil City.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Nicole M. Fosdick & her husband B.J. of Pittsburgh and Joseph W. Sundo & his wife Camyla of Lantana, TX; four grandchildren, Gabe, Manny, Lili Fosdick, and Ryan Palmer; one sister, Beth Harkay & her husband Steve of Pittsburgh; nephews, Richard and Brian Jump and Richard’s kids, Maura, Alana, and Anthony. He is also survived by his in-laws’s, Mary Ann Weidle, Nancy Sherron (Frank), Debbie Bablak(Bob) and their children Rob, Will, and Thomas.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 6-8 P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. Ian McElrath Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Junior Baseball Association or to Blue & White Club.

Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


