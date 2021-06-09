YMCA Announces Summer Program Registration

Your child may qualify for financial assistance for a YMCA Youth Membership and for YMCA Summer Day Camp. Applications for financial assistance are available at the YMCA. For more information, please call the Day Camp Director at 814-764-5413.

SUMMER SOCCER—JULY/AUG.

July 10—August 14 at the Clarion County Park

This six-week soccer clinic is for ages 4-14. The program meets on Saturday mornings at the Clarion County Park. The focus will be on skills and technique through live game play. The program begins July 10 and ends August 14. $25/members; $45/non-members.

OUTDOOR FAMILY CORNHOLE

June 19 from 2:00—5:00 pm

Enjoy a day of fun for the family at the YMCA in our Cornhole Tournament. Play with the family. Winners will receive some Y-gear. BYOB—Bring your own boards and bags. Sign up by June 17. FREE/Members; $10/Non-members.

CYCLING CLUB

June 17, July 8, 22 6:00—8:00 pm

Join a ride on the beautiful Route 66 Trail with friends. We will meet at the trailhead near Dairy Queen and proceed north. All levels and abilities welcome. Bring your bike. Ride at your own pace. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free/Members; $20/Non-members

NEIGHBORHOOD GAMES

June 24, July 15 & July 29 5:00—6:00 pm

Neighborhood games will be held at the YMCA Outdoor Field for ages 6-12. Play classic backyard games like capture the flag, kickball, dodgeball, and more. Bring a friend and let’s have some fun! $5/Members per day; $10/non-members per day.

MICROSPORTS FOR MINIS

This fun new rotation program provides the opportunity for your child to try new sports over three months. The program is held on Monday nights from 4:00—5:00 pm at the YMCA. Register by July 10. Monday Nights; 4:00—5:00 pm; $40/Members; $52/non-members.

July 12, 19, 26—Field Games

August 9, 16, 23—Golf

September 13, 20, 27—Ninjanastics

SPORTS WITH A TWIST

Wednesdays in June; 5:00—6:00 pm

Try a fun new program where sports are twisted to make fun and different ways of playing. This program is for ages 7-12 and will be held on Wednesdays from June 9-30 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Wednesdays in June; 5:00—6:00 pm; $18/Members; $36/Non-members.

TODDLER TIME

Held Wednesdays 4:00—5:00 pm

Bring your little one to have some fun with others to experience play in a small group setting. This is an unstructured program where they can explore and stay active and engaged. Toddler Time is for ages 1-3.

Session 1: Aug. 4, 11, 18 Session 2: Sept. 1, 8, 15

Monthly Fee: $15/Members; $30/Non-members

ULTIMATE FAMILY FRISBEE

Wednesdays 5:30—6:30 pm; July 7, 14, 21, 28

Weekly games of family Frisbee will take place at the YMCA field on Wednesdays at 5:30 pm in July. The program is free to the community. Each week we’ll pick teams and play friendly games of UF from 5:30 – 6:30 pm. Games will consist of running, throwing and catching the Frisbee, passing to teammates, and trying to advance the Frisbee across your opponent’s goal line. Fun for the whole family. Cost: FREE

FRIDAY NIGHT FAMILY SWIM

Every Friday Night; 5:30—8:30 pm

Bring the family and enjoy time together in the pool. Our “Splash and Play Zone” features water sprinklers and shallow water for the little ones. Our main pool has plenty of space for the older family members to play and swim. Beach balls and water basketball is provided for your enjoyment.

GROUP SWIM LESSONS

Learn a valuable life skill with trained and experienced swim instructors in a safe, nurturing, and welcoming environment. Classes are available for everyone at different stages.

Our “Me and My Shadow” (A+B) class is for parents and young children who are ready to be introduced to the water for the first time. Classes 1+2 are for surviving in the water, 3+4 are for developing a swim technique and levels 5+6 are for continued swim development. Please use the “level selector” on our website or ask our staff for support in placing your child in a class.

Tuesday & Thursday

Swim Basics (1+2) 5:00pm-5:30pm

Swim Basics (3) 5:45pm-6:15pm

Swim Strokes (4) 5:00pm-5:30pm

Swim Strokes (5+6) 5:45pm-6:15pm

Saturday

Me & My Shadow (A+B) 9:00—9:30 am (Parent & Child Class)

Classes run monthly and all swimmers must register in advance at the membership desk by the first of the month.

YOUTH PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS

The YMCA offers private lessons for children. Sign up at the front desk. We offer flexible lesson times and will work hard to schedule times that work best for you. Our private lessons are offered as four 30 minute lessons a month; once per week. Monthly Fee: $45 for members/$60 for non-members. Register by the first of the month. Those continuing lessons for the next month must register by the 15th to guarantee a spot.

WATER WORKOUTS

SENIOR SPLASH WITH RENEE

Activate your urge for variety. Senior Splash offers fun, shallow water movement to improve agility and flexibility while addressing cardiovascular, strength and endurance conditioning. Level can be easily modified and will help with balance, strength and coordination.

Tuesday 8:45—9:30 Thursday 9:00am –9:45 am

Monthly Fee: FREE/Members; $27/non-member; $5 drop in fee per class for Non-members

CARDIO AQUA WITH SUSAN

This high energy cardio class focuses on stretching, toning, muscle strengthening, and cardiovascular exercises while using water resistance and equipment. This class is easily modified for various levels and offers a fun atmosphere.

Tuesday 10:15—11:30; Friday 10:00 am – 11:15 am

Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $40/Non-members;

$7 drop in fee per class for Non-members

ARTHRITIS AQUATICS

Classes are low impact, often utilize floatation aids and are tailored to support the needs of those enrolled. Ease your joints in our warm pool! Instructor is certified through the Arthritis Foundation.

Tuesdays and Fridays 12:00 pm—1:00 pm

Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $27/Non-members; $5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members

AQUA SPLASH

This energizing water workout will keep your heart rate up and your muscles moving. This class is fast-paced but easily modified for all ability levels. Join in for a great workout!

Monday & Wednesday 5:00 pm—6:00 pm

Monday & Thursday 12:00—1:00 pm

Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $27/Non-members; $5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members

FOREVER WELL

The classes listed below are free for SilverSneakers and YMCA Members. Classes are $25/month for non-members or $3 to drop in for non-members.

SilverSneakers Classic (Beginner)

Monday and Wednesday 10:30-11:15 am

Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement, and activities for daily living. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles, and a SilverSneakers ball are offered for resistance. A chair is available if needed for seated or standing support.

Senior on the Ball (Intermediate)

Monday, Wednesday & Friday 9:30-10:15 am

For the senior who needs more of a challenge. This class includes a variety of muscular strength and range of movement activities all done while seated on a stability ball. If you prefer, you may sit in a chair rather than on the ball.

Senior Step Up (Advanced)

Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00-9:00 am

For the senior who needs a “step above” the Senior on the Ball class. Class includes cardio, strength, and flexibility training all in a low-impact class.

SilverSneakers Yoga

Fridays 10:30-11:15 am

Move your whole body through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity.

MONTHLY BINGO

Every Tuesday; Open to the Public; $10/Card

Connect within the community and try and win some money! This is a great opportunity to make some new friends, have fun and enjoy playing a game. Y Bingo includes 10 games, a $50/50 raffle, and a weekly jackpot chance. Bingo meets every Tuesday at 1 pm in the Multipurpose Room from 1—2:30 pm.

CHILD WATCH—FREE FOR YMCA FAMILY MEMBERS

For children ages 8 months-7 years while you work out at the YMCA!

Child Watch is available at the YMCA facility for children ages 8 months through 7 years old, while their parents are using YMCA facilities. Parents must remain inside the YMCA. Child watch is FREE for YMCA Family Members (child must be a member) and just $2.00 per child/per visit for non-members. *Limited space is available and is on a first-come basis.

Monday through Friday—9:00 am—11:30 am

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday—4:00 pm—7:00 pm

ADULT GROUP EXERCISE PACKAGE

Attend any combination of classes during each monthly session for $15 for YMCA Members or $50 for Non-Members. Or, drop-in to any class for $5 each. Monthly class schedule is available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resoures.

