A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light east wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.