 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Area Woman Injured in Armstrong County Crash

Thursday, June 10, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6NORTH BUFFALO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred on Route 422 that injured an area woman.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:27 p.m. on May 14 on US 422 westbound on the Graff Bridge, just east of Mile Long Hill Road, in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2015 Ford Escape, operated by 24-year-old Mikela A. Layhew, of Templeton, struck a 2021 Toyota Highlander, operated by 37-year-old Jodi M. Douthett, of Butler, as traffic was slowing down.

Both drivers were using seat belts and two infant passengers in Douhett’s vehicle were properly secured in child safety seats.

Layhew suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital by Kittanning EMS.

Douthett and her juvenile passengers were not injured.

Layhew was cited for following too closely.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.