Area Woman Injured in Armstrong County Crash

NORTH BUFFALO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred on Route 422 that injured an area woman.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:27 p.m. on May 14 on US 422 westbound on the Graff Bridge, just east of Mile Long Hill Road, in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2015 Ford Escape, operated by 24-year-old Mikela A. Layhew, of Templeton, struck a 2021 Toyota Highlander, operated by 37-year-old Jodi M. Douthett, of Butler, as traffic was slowing down.

Both drivers were using seat belts and two infant passengers in Douhett’s vehicle were properly secured in child safety seats.

Layhew suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital by Kittanning EMS.

Douthett and her juvenile passengers were not injured.

Layhew was cited for following too closely.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

