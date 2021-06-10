Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell, 31, a resident of 316 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 6:20 PM Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Forbes Road Nursing & Rehab Center of Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.

She was born April 5, 1990, in Morganton, NC, a beloved daughter of Sandra K. Malone.

Becky was happiest as a homemaker and loving mother to her daughter, Sariyah.

She enjoyed dancing, listening to music, and shopping. Always one to look her best, Becky loved trying the latest hairstyles, doing her make-up to perfection, designer purses, and shoes. She was also an aficionado of the latest trend in sunglasses.

Becky was a kind, giving, and loving individual. She will be missed by many people whose lives she touched.

Becky is survived by her beloved daughter, Sariyah at home; and her mother, Sandra K. Powell of Franklin. Also surviving are her siblings, Broshell Caldwell, III and his life partner, Rhonda Chapman of Glen Alpine, NC; Tiffany Caldwell of Charlotte, NC; Tray Caldwell of Lenoir, NC; Caleb Caldwell of Glen Alpine, NC; Assjiah Covington of Meadville; and Preston John “PJ” Rynski of Buffalo, NY.

Also surviving are a host of loving aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews to include: Jasmine; Jason “Baby Jake”; Keirnee; and Skylar and her significant other, Caleb Kingdom; extended family members and friends.

Becky was preceded in death by two sisters: Tracy Caldwell and Theressa Caldwell.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of her life is being planned by her family, and will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to the funeral home to help her family defray funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

