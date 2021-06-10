 

Clarion Center for the Arts Presenting Willy Wonka Jr.

Thursday, June 10, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_0132CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Center for the Arts is presenting Willy Wonka Jr. on June 10, 11, and 12.

The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. on June 10 and 11 and at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on June 12 at Zion Church.

Tickets are $8.00 and are available at the door.

Come and enjoy a great show with the amazing talent of local kids.

For more information, please visit the Clarion Center for the Arts website.


