Clarion Center for the Arts Presenting Willy Wonka Jr.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Center for the Arts is presenting Willy Wonka Jr. on June 10, 11, and 12.

The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. on June 10 and 11 and at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on June 12 at Zion Church.

Tickets are $8.00 and are available at the door.

Come and enjoy a great show with the amazing talent of local kids.

For more information, please visit the Clarion Center for the Arts website.

