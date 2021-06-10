Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Ranch Flatbreads

Don’t forget to sprinkle bacon on top!

Ingredients

4 whole wheat or white pita breads (6 inches)

2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast



1/4 cup reduced-fat ranch salad dressing2 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled1 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place pita breads on a large baking sheet; bake 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss chicken with dressing.

-Top pitas with tomatoes and chicken mixture; sprinkle with cheese, bacon, and oregano. Bake 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

