Clarion COVID-19 Clinic Closing June 23, Vaccinations Will Continue at Clarion Hospital



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County COVID-19 inoculation clinic operated by Clarion Hospital will close on June 23, according to Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius at the Tuesday morning commissioners’ meeting.

Many people received their vaccinations from the Clarion County Clinic, but demand is decreasing, along with the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Clarion County.

“There will be a morning shift, and then it will be closing on June 23,” Brosius said.

Vaccinations will still be administered at Clarion Hospital starting Friday, June 25, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and pharmacies in the county also offer the vaccine. The hospital will post future schedules on its website and Facebook page. Walk-ins will be welcomed.

County Commissioners rented the former Godman’s/Peebles building for $3,000.00 a month and was later reimbursed by COVID-19 grants. Clarion Hospital and the Butler Health System operated the clinic with assistance from Clarion County employees.

Clarion County was also one of the first counties to take advantage of a large vacant retail building as soon as vaccinations were available.

Residents of Clarion and Forest Counties were able to register for appointments online when the clinic first opened and Clarion County established a local information number for residents who did not have computer access. Nearly 1,000 messages were received and 700 were eligible for registration when the process started.

“We’re way ahead of the game,” said Tharan earlier during a visit by area legislators. “And, if you consider that 3,900 doses that we got on the 4th of February were the largest amount to anyone in the state of Pennsylvania that day other than Butler County. However, Butler County has five times the population that Clarion does.”

“The people at that clinic are stepping up and getting shots in arms very rapidly. We have to thank everybody that’s involved with that. The hospital is doing a fantastic job. You know, as I said, they haven’t heard of anyone else doing it. I know of other counties that have contacted us to see how we set it up.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.