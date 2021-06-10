Happy Faces Greet Reopening of Clarion Free Library’s Children’s Room

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Free Library’s Children’s Room opened its doors for the first time in over a year on Monday, June 7.

(Pictured: Bowie Hollis, son of Dave and Heather Hollis, of Clarion, shows his approval of the reopening of the Children’s Room at the Clarion Free Library)

Children and their families are now welcome to come into the Children’s Room to browse for books and sign up for the 2021 Summer Reading Program: Tails and Tales.

Each week there will be a virtual storytime on the library’s Facebook page. There is a Grab and Go activity packet that goes along with that story.

Children may also take the Critter Tale Challenge and Read for Beads.

For more information, stop into the library between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., call 814-226-7172, or email Miss Jean at [email protected]

Face Masks are required until June 28.

Check out the Facebook page for announcements of upcoming storytimes and events.

