Clarion Hospital Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported four new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update June 9, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 6/08/2021: 13,563

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,463

Positives: 2,185

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 6/08/2021: 49,799

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,481

Positives: 3,986

Hospital Inpatients as of 6/10/2021, 1:00 p.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 4 patients. 0 suspected. 4 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note: Given the consistency and relatively low incidence of COVID-19 admissions, Butler Health System updates will become weekly, reported Wednesday each week. More frequent updates will resume if necessary.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.