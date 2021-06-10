Commissioners Pass Resolution Designating Venango County as Second Amendment County

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Commissioners passed a resolution on Tuesday designating Venango County as a Second Amendment County.

(Pictured, left to right: Venango County Commissioners Sam Breene, Albert “Chip” Abramovic, and Mike Dulaney)

According to commissioner Mike Dulaney, Venango County is the 19th county in Pennsylvania to pass a resolution to become a Second Amendment County, with Clarion County being one of the most recent.

“That’s just a bit under one-third of the state that has signed on,” Dulaney noted.

The resolution affirms the county’s commitment to upholding the second amendment as well as article one sections 21 and 25 of the Pennsylvania constitution.

“It’s really about letting anyone in Washington, DC or Harrisburg know that if they’re thinking about passing any law that’s going to infringe on the second amendment rights of our citizens, they should know loud and clear that any law of that nature is not going to be welcome in Venango County,” commissioner Sam Breene explained.

Dulaney said it really comes down to standing up for the rights of local citizens.

“We are just standing behind everyone’s rights,” Dulaney said.

Breene noted that the resolution has been some time in coming to Venango County.

“There is a group of local citizens who have been working on this for a very long time. I think I first signed a petition two years ago.”

According to Breene, the petitions had a lot of signatures and a lot of support in the local community.

“You don’t have the see the petition itself to know where the vast majority of people in our local area stand on second amendment rights.”

Breene also noted that the topic had come up many times before.

“We get a lot of emails about a lot of issues, but consistently the only policy I’ve gotten the most emails about is this.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.