CYS Praised by Clarion County Commissioners Resolution

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley on Tuesday morning approved a resolution recognizing the staff of Children and Youth Services.

“Every day in Clarion County, local children are at risk of child abuse and neglect or have been removed from their homes due to such abuse and neglect; and we, the Commissioners of Clarion County recognize the risks and the need to protect the children in the Commonwealth,” states the resolution signed by Brosius, Heasley, and Commissioner Ted Tharan.

“The work of child welfare professionals may require them to enter into situations in which their personal safety may be put at risk, and the staff of Children and Youth Services selflessly undertake the endeavor to protect Pennsylvania’s children, often with low pay, long hours, tremendous demands, little appreciation, great criticism, and with dramatic impacts to their personal life,” continues the resolution.

Click here for a complete copy of the resolution. Complete CYS Resolution

Letter of Support for Funding for EDC Through the Appalachian Regional Commission

Commissioners also approved a Letter of Support for Clarion County Economic Development Corporation’s request for funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission – Area Development Program for the Clarion County Connected Broadband Engineering Plan.

“The Clarion County EDC seeks to develop a broadband engineering plan, with the intent of documenting service shortcomings and deficiencies in Clarion County’s broadband service. With a modern, up-to-date engineering plan in place, Clarion County can better strategize its broadband development and improvement initiatives, helping to bring reliable, affordable, and fast broadband internet service to the most unserved and underserved areas,” states the letter of support.

“We recognize the struggles that our businesses, institutions, and residents face in regard to accessing broadband internet service. In an increasingly global marketplace, our businesses must have broadband internet service to stay competitive. Alternatively, these businesses must be able to sell locally as well, which can only be done if consumers have access to broadband internet service as well. Institutions, such as schools, local government, and healthcare providers, increasingly rely on broadband internet service to deliver distance education, public meeting access, telemedicine, etc.

“For residents, being unable to access vital services and the global marketplace via the internet puts them at an economic and social disadvantage. The well-being of Clarion County’s residents depends largely on their ability to access broadband internet service for work, schooling, business, and healthcare.”

In other business, commissioners approved the following items:

• An easement agreement with Ryan Swab for the construction of a proposed fiber pedestal located at 101 Amsler Avenue, Shippenville. The fiber pedestal will include communication and data fiber used at the county-owned warehouse that will be the new home of 9-1-1, Emergency Management, and other offices.

• An agreement with Barton & Loguidice, D.P.C for professional services for preparation of a Municipal Waste Management Plan at a cost of $53,600.00. The plan is mandated and will include Forest County.

• A Memorandum of Understanding between the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts and Clarion County for grant funding to support the Adult Treatment Court and Behavioral Health Court. Term: 6/8/2021 to 6/30/2022. Grant amount: $5,265.00 for the Clarion County Adult Treatment Court and $9,325.00 for the Clarion County Behavioral Health Court.

• Reimbursement for the District Attorney’s office 2019 insurance claim (GC060079) in the amount of $213,914.15. Although Brosius would not say what the payment was for, he did say it was not for property damage.

• Approval of the FY 21-22 Medical Assistance Transportation Program (MATP) Grant Agreement with a term of 7/1/2021 to 6/30/2022.

