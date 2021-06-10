Deer Creek Winery Hosting Father’s Day Cookout

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be hosting a Father’s Day Cookout on Sunday, June 20.

Dad’s can be so underrated. Join in a great day celebrating just how much we appreciate them at Deer Creek Winery!

The event is scheduled for noon to 5:00 p.m. on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20.

Gather together as a family for some fun competition in Deer Creek’s yard game challenges, enjoy some live music, try out Deer Creek’s grilled BBQ chicken kabobs, fresh ground burgers & more!

Deer Creek will have a large variety of wine, local craft beer from Trails to Ales Brewing Co. & North Country Brewing along with Yuengling and Yuengling Light.

For more information, call at 814-354-7392.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.