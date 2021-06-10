 

Deer Creek Winery Hosting Father’s Day Cookout

Thursday, June 10, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Deer Creek - newSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be hosting a Father’s Day Cookout on Sunday, June 20.

Dad’s can be so underrated. Join in a great day celebrating just how much we appreciate them at Deer Creek Winery!

The event is scheduled for noon to 5:00 p.m. on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20.

Gather together as a family for some fun competition in Deer Creek’s yard game challenges, enjoy some live music, try out Deer Creek’s grilled BBQ chicken kabobs, fresh ground burgers & more!

Deer Creek will have a large variety of wine, local craft beer from Trails to Ales Brewing Co. & North Country Brewing along with Yuengling and Yuengling Light.

For more information, call at 814-354-7392.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


