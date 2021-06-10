Explore Clarion River Lands: Maxwell Run & Boiler Trail Ramble Set for Saturday at Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. – Are you curious as to what scenic surprises, wildlife, and local history lie within the newly acquired Clarion River Lands?

If so, you’ll need a guide to get you there. The trails are steep, rocky, and sometimes hard to find, but the wilderness experience will be worth the effort.

The Explore Clarion River Lands: Maxwell Run & Boiler Trail Ramble event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.

The event is a 3.5-mile interpretive and very strenuous hike that includes drops 550 feet to the valley floor, goes past the old boiler, and up Maxwell Run, a hidden jewel of stream tucked away in a scenic hemlock valley.

The hike out is off-trail and straight up! Participants are encouraged to pack a lunch and water and meet at the Park Office to drive to the starting point.

Current COVID-19 CDC restrictions apply. All participants must register at the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or [email protected]

