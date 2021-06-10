 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Roser Technologies Inc.

Thursday, June 10, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Roser Technologies Inc. is currently seeking to fill 20-30 full-time positions across a wide range of departments in Titusville and Pleasantville.

The following full-time positions are available at this time:

  • Electronics Technician- Wiring, equipment installation, and maintenance.
  • Assembly/General Labor- Assembly, disassembly, parts cleaning, etc.
  • CNC Machinist- Horizontal boring mills, vertical boring mills, and lathes.
  • Welder- General welding, cutting, and fabrication.
  • Quality Inspector- Incoming, in-process, and final inspection.

As an employee of Roser Technologies Inc., you will receive:

  • Competitive compensation based on experience/qualification
  • Health, vision, and dental insurance
  • 401K with company match
  • Quarterly profit sharing*
  • $500 Referral bonus**
  • $0.50 Shift sifferential for 2nd & 3rd shift

Interested applicants may apply in person. Also, resumes can be submitted or applications requested at [email protected]

*Profit sharing contingent on meeting quarterly production goals
** Employees must meet requirements to qualify

