Immaculate Conception Parish School Announces Awards for Final Grading Period
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Immaculate Conception Parish School in Clarion has announced the academic award for the fourth grading period of the 2020-21 school year.
FIRST GRADE
Achievement Award
Jacob Bohlander
Gabrielle Hummel
Declan Kelley
Emily Lewis
Grayson Marshall
Brock Miller
Graeme Smith
Alyssa Ta
SECOND GRADE
Achievement Award
Piper Alexander
Amelia Clark
Charlotte Clark
Carter Dechant
Corbett Franklin
Kennedy Knight
Madison Laird
Pacen Lesniak
Alesia Morris
Noelle Siegel
THIRD GRADE
Achievement Award
Ra’id Bhatti
Josaphine Elder
Emmitt Hummel
Jessa Jeannerat
Teagann Marshall
Harper Miles
Rielle Miller
Trey Ramsey
Landon Walker
FOURTH GRADE
First Honors
Caleb Eisenman
Second Honors
Blaise Fleisher
Cameron Iseler
Achievement Award
Hayden Nickerson
FIFTH GRADE
Second Honors
Arleigh Haggerty
Ryan Miles
Samantha Patton
Kaleb Walker
Achievement Award
Jeliza Childs
Mason Coleman
Taylor Knapp
SIXTH GRADE
First Honors
Megan (last name omitted)
Second Honors
Kayla Troup
Achievement Award
Parker Brown
Alexander Hummel
Kenna Troup
