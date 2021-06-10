Immaculate Conception Parish School Announces Awards for Final Grading Period

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Immaculate Conception Parish School in Clarion has announced the academic award for the fourth grading period of the 2020-21 school year.

FIRST GRADE

Achievement Award

Jacob Bohlander



Christian HolmesGabrielle HummelDeclan KelleyEmily LewisGrayson MarshallBrock MillerGraeme SmithAlyssa Ta

SECOND GRADE

Achievement Award

Piper Alexander

Amelia Clark

Charlotte Clark

Carter Dechant

Corbett Franklin

Kennedy Knight

Madison Laird

Pacen Lesniak

Alesia Morris

Noelle Siegel

THIRD GRADE

Achievement Award

Ra’id Bhatti

Josaphine Elder

Emmitt Hummel

Jessa Jeannerat

Teagann Marshall

Harper Miles

Rielle Miller

Trey Ramsey

Landon Walker

FOURTH GRADE

First Honors

Caleb Eisenman

Second Honors

Blaise Fleisher

Cameron Iseler

Achievement Award

Hayden Nickerson

FIFTH GRADE

Second Honors

Arleigh Haggerty

Ryan Miles

Samantha Patton

Kaleb Walker

Achievement Award

Jeliza Childs

Mason Coleman

Taylor Knapp

SIXTH GRADE

First Honors

Megan (last name omitted)

Second Honors

Kayla Troup

Achievement Award

Parker Brown

Alexander Hummel

Kenna Troup

