Immaculate Conception Parish School Announces Awards for Final Grading Period

Thursday, June 10, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Immaculate-Conception-School-FB safeCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Immaculate Conception Parish School in Clarion has announced the academic award for the fourth grading period of the 2020-21 school year.

FIRST GRADE

Achievement Award

Jacob Bohlander

Christian Holmes
Gabrielle Hummel
Declan Kelley
Emily Lewis
Grayson Marshall
Brock Miller
Graeme Smith
Alyssa Ta

SECOND GRADE

Achievement Award

Piper Alexander
Amelia Clark
Charlotte Clark
Carter Dechant
Corbett Franklin
Kennedy Knight
Madison Laird
Pacen Lesniak
Alesia Morris
Noelle Siegel

THIRD GRADE

Achievement Award

Ra’id Bhatti
Josaphine Elder
Emmitt Hummel
Jessa Jeannerat
Teagann Marshall
Harper Miles
Rielle Miller
Trey Ramsey
Landon Walker

FOURTH GRADE

First Honors

Caleb Eisenman

Second Honors

Blaise Fleisher
Cameron Iseler

Achievement Award

Hayden Nickerson

FIFTH GRADE

Second Honors

Arleigh Haggerty
Ryan Miles
Samantha Patton
Kaleb Walker

Achievement Award

Jeliza Childs
Mason Coleman
Taylor Knapp

SIXTH GRADE

First Honors

Megan (last name omitted)

Second Honors

Kayla Troup

Achievement Award

Parker Brown
Alexander Hummel
Kenna Troup


